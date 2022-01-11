Sharukh Jatoi illegally stayed at hospitals for almost a year

He stayed at three different hospitals

Your browser does not support the video tag.

He was sent back to prison on Monday after it was found that he was staying in the hospital without the recommendation of a medical board.

Now, a letter sent by the superintendent of prisons on June 8, 2021 to Qamar-ul-Islam Hospital’s director reveals that Jatoi was admitted to the hospital on May 5, 2021. The SSP had written to the hospital director to inquire about Jatoi’s treatment and how long his stay is likely and when he will be discharged.

The letter bearing reference no DIGP/K/JB/1307 reveals that before Qamar-ul-Islam Hospital, Jatoi received treatment at Bayview Hospital and Mothercare Centre.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the DIG prisons.

Shahrukh Jatoi stayed at private hospitals for eleven months not eight.

Sharukh Jatoi’s stay at Bayview Hospital

Before he was moved to Qamar-ul-Islam Hospital in May 2021, he was admitted at Bayview Hospital for about three months.

He shifted to Qamar-ul-Islam Hospital after the administration of Bayview Hospital was changed in May 2021.

Most of the staff at Bayview joined Qamar-ul-Islam Hospital.

Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur, and two security guards Murtaza Lashari and Sajjad Talpur were convicted of murdering Shahzeb Khan on December 24, 2012 over a petty argument.

An anti-terrorism court handed them death sentences in the case but a single bench of the Sindh High Court removed the Anti-Terrorism Act clauses from the case and sent it to a trial court.

The trial court then granted them bail in the case. However, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the case and and ordered the Sindh High Court to reexamine the case after civil society raised the issue.

In May 2019, the Sindh High Court commuted the death sentences awarded to Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur in the Shahzeb Khan murder case to life imprisonments.

The court upheld the life imprisonments of two other suspects in the case.

The four men wanted their death sentences to be overturned. However, the Sindh High Court noted that while Section 302 (Murder) of the PPC is a pardonable offence, and Shahzeb Khan’s family had pardoned the men, the clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act were not pardonable.

The case is now in the Supreme Court where Shahrukh Jatoi has appealed for the removal of anti-terrorism clauses from the case.