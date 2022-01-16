Sunday, January 16, 2022  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sharae Faisal faces partial closure amid JI rally

Participants will stage a token sit-in at Metropole

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

In Karachi, the Sharae Faisal’s track leading from the airport to the city centre has been closed partially as the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is leading a rally from Karsaz to the Sindh Assembly.

The track leading from Saddar to the airport remains open for traffic.

The rally was scheduled to begin at 3pm from Karsaz.

The traffic police closed the track between Karsaz and the Metropole and authorities deployed a heavy contingent of police. Traffic going to Saddar was diverted from Karsaz bridge to take an alternative route.

Under the diversion plan, police opened the track up to Baloch Colony when the rally passed by that point.

At around 5pm, the rally began to move from the Awami Markaz towards the Nursery area, SAMAA TV’s Saad Sabri reported.

At the Nursey, Karachi JI Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman addressed the rally, which then headed to Metropole, Sabri said.

The rally arrived at the Metropole by the evening prayers. The protesters were planning to stage a token sit-in there.

The police have blocked the road leading to the Chief Minister House, SAMAA TV’s Khursheed Alam reported adding that the JI protesters have ensured the authorities that they have no plans to march towards the CM house.

The sit-in blocked traffic going to Abdullah Haroon Road.

The Jamaat-e-Islami is protesting against the Sindh Local Government Act 2021, passed by the Sindh Assembly twice first in November and then in December.

The controversial law has taken several departments from the city mayor and given them to the Sindh chief minister. JI and other opposition parties believe that the legislation is undemocratic and against the spirit of the local bodies system.

The joint opposition in the Sindh province on Saturday held a rally near the Karachi Press Club to protest against the law.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ji Local Bodies elections
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Jamaat e islami rally, Karachi JI rally, Shahrah e Faisal closed, Sharae Faisal closed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA pilot refuses to take flight from Dammam to Islamabad
PIA pilot refuses to take flight from Dammam to Islamabad
Pakistan mulls new precautionary measures as covid cases surge
Pakistan mulls new precautionary measures as covid cases surge
WhatsApp has new tool to protect accounts from unauthorized access
WhatsApp has new tool to protect accounts from unauthorized access
Protests against Sindh LG law escalate with MQM sit-in announcement
Protests against Sindh LG law escalate with MQM sit-in announcement
'I went to Murree, otherwise 40 people would have died'
‘I went to Murree, otherwise 40 people would have died’
Tourists allowed back into Murree after protest from traders
Tourists allowed back into Murree after protest from traders
War weapons, buried a decade ago, recovered in Karachi
War weapons, buried a decade ago, recovered in Karachi
Aerial firing at Lahore wedding kills two guests
Aerial firing at Lahore wedding kills two guests
Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs3
Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs3
Petrol bomb, JI blocks Karachi, Murree tourist ban, Kohli's surprise
Petrol bomb, JI blocks Karachi, Murree tourist ban, Kohli’s surprise
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.