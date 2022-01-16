Sharae Faisal faces partial closure amid JI rally

In Karachi, the Sharae Faisal’s track leading from the airport to the city centre has been closed partially as the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is leading a rally from Karsaz to the Sindh Assembly.

The track leading from Saddar to the airport remains open for traffic.

The rally was scheduled to begin at 3pm from Karsaz.

The traffic police closed the track between Karsaz and the Metropole and authorities deployed a heavy contingent of police. Traffic going to Saddar was diverted from Karsaz bridge to take an alternative route.

Under the diversion plan, police opened the track up to Baloch Colony when the rally passed by that point.

At around 5pm, the rally began to move from the Awami Markaz towards the Nursery area, SAMAA TV’s Saad Sabri reported.

At the Nursey, Karachi JI Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman addressed the rally, which then headed to Metropole, Sabri said.

The rally arrived at the Metropole by the evening prayers. The protesters were planning to stage a token sit-in there.

The police have blocked the road leading to the Chief Minister House, SAMAA TV’s Khursheed Alam reported adding that the JI protesters have ensured the authorities that they have no plans to march towards the CM house.

The sit-in blocked traffic going to Abdullah Haroon Road.

The Jamaat-e-Islami is protesting against the Sindh Local Government Act 2021, passed by the Sindh Assembly twice first in November and then in December.

The controversial law has taken several departments from the city mayor and given them to the Sindh chief minister. JI and other opposition parties believe that the legislation is undemocratic and against the spirit of the local bodies system.

The joint opposition in the Sindh province on Saturday held a rally near the Karachi Press Club to protest against the law.