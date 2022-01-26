Shahzeb Khan murder: Media can’t influence the court, says SC

The Supreme Court, at the hearing of the Shahzeb Khan murder case on Wednesday, clarified that under no circumstances can media influence the court or its decisions.

On January 26, the top court resumed hearing Shahrukh Jatoi’s petition challenging his life imprisonment.

Jatoi, Siraj Talpur, and two security guards Murtaza Lashari and Sajjad Talpur were convicted of murdering Shahzeb Khan on December 24, 2012 over a petty argument.

During the proceeding on Wednesday, the court inquired about Jatoi’s health and whether he was still in jail or somewhere else. His counsel Latif Khosa replied that Jatoi is still behind bars.

“The news of Jatoi undergoing medical treatment has become a hindrance for us,” he said, pointing out that a truce had already been reached between Shahzeb Khan’s family and Jatoi seven years back. “But it seems like media is running the case now.”

Justice Maqbool Bakir interrupted Khosa here. “You think the media influences the court? Don’t state things that are against reality.”

Meanwhile, Justice Aminuddin Khan said that he couldn’t read the case file due to several reschedules.

Jatoi’s counsel appealed that the decision to include terrorism charges in the case, issued by a three-member bench earlier, should be declared null.

Justice Khan replied that all the aspects of the case will be scrutinized at the next hearing and adjourned the case for three weeks.

Jatoi’s illegal stay

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Shahrukh Jatoi had been illegally living at a hospital for 11 months.

He was taken to the hospital after the superintendent wrote a letter to the director of the Qamar-ul-Islam Hospital on May 5, 2021.

The VIP room, where he stayed, on the first floor of the hospital, had a separate sitting area with leader sofas for visitors, a centre table, air conditioner, fridge and a TV on the wall. Moeen, the administrator of the hospital, told SAMAA TV that Jatoi stayed at the hospital for seven to eight months.

Jatoi was sent back to jail on Monday after it was found that he was staying in the hospital without the recommendation of a medical board.

Shahzaib Khan murder case

Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur, and two security guards Murtaza Lashari and Sajjad Talpur were convicted of murdering Shahzeb Khan on December 24, 2012, over a petty argument.

An anti-terrorism court handed them death sentences in the case but a single bench of the Sindh High Court removed the Anti-Terrorism Act clauses from the case and sent it to a trial court.

The trial court then granted them bail in the case. However, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the case and ordered the Sindh High Court to reexamine the case after civil society raised the issue.

In May 2019, the Sindh High Court commuted the death sentences awarded to Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur in the Shahzeb Khan murder case to life imprisonment.

The court upheld the life imprisonment of two other suspects in the case.

The convicted had challenged their death sentences. On May 13, 2019, the high court commuted Jatoi and Talpur’s death sentences to life imprisonments.

The high court noted that while Section 302 (murder) of the PPC is a pardonable offence, and Khan’s family had pardoned the men, the clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act were not pardonable.