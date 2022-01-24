Monday, January 24, 2022  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Slow trials? Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM accountability advisor

PM was unhappy with his performance

Posted: Jan 24, 2022
Photo: File

Shahzad Akbar has resigned as an Advisor on Accountability to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He made the announcement on Twitter.

A week ago, PM Khan expressed his dissatisfaction with Akbar’s performance at a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office.

On Monday, Akbar tweeted, “I have tendered my resignation today to Prime Minister Imran Khan as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under the leadership of the prime minister as per PTI’s manifesto.”

He said he will remain associated with the party and keep contributing as a member of the legal fraternity.

Imran Khan was unhappy with what was described as a slow pace of trials in mega corruption cases. He conveyed that he was annoyed to the advisor.

The PM said that those who had been indicted in corruption cases worth billions of dollars are portraying themselves as innocent. He remarked that open-and-shut cases were being delayed due to poor prosecution.

The prime minister is looking for Akbar’s replacement and has conducted interviews of some candidates.

Shahzad Akbar
 
