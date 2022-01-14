Friday, January 14, 2022  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shahrukh Jatoi’s illegal stay: Karachi jail superintendent suspended

He has been summoned by the Home Department

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has suspended Karachi Central Jail superintendent Hassan Sethu after Shahrukh Jatoi, convicted for the murder of Shahzeb Khan, was found illegally staying at a hospital for 11 months. The Home Department, on Friday, directed Sethu to appear before the authorities. Jatoi was taken to the hospital after the superintendent wrote a letter to the director of the Qamar-ul-Islam Hospital on May 5, 2021. The VIP room, where he stayed, on the first floor of the hospital, had a separate sitting area with leader sofas for visitors, a centre table, air conditioner, fridge and a TV on the wall. Moeen, the administrator of the hospital, told SAMAA TV that Jatoi stayed at the hospital for seven to eight months. Jatoi was sent back to jail on Monday after it was found that he was staying in the hospital without the recommendation of a medical board. Shahzaib Khan murder case Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur, and two security guards Murtaza Lashari and Sajjad Talpur were convicted of murdering Shahzeb Khan on December 24, 2012, over a petty argument. An anti-terrorism court handed them death sentences in the case but a single bench of the Sindh High Court removed the Anti-Terrorism Act clauses from the case and sent it to a trial court. The trial court then granted them bail in the case. However, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the case and ordered the Sindh High Court to reexamine the case after civil society raised the issue. In May 2019, the Sindh High Court commuted the death sentences awarded to Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur in the Shahzeb Khan murder case to life imprisonment. The court upheld the life imprisonment of two other suspects in the case. The four men wanted their death sentences to be overturned. However, the Sindh High Court noted that while Section 302 (Murder) of the PPC is a pardonable offence, and Shahzeb Khan’s family had pardoned the men, the clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act were not pardonable. The case is now in the Supreme Court where Shahrukh Jatoi has appealed for the removal of anti-terrorism clauses from the case.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has suspended Karachi Central Jail superintendent Hassan Sethu after Shahrukh Jatoi, convicted for the murder of Shahzeb Khan, was found illegally staying at a hospital for 11 months.

The Home Department, on Friday, directed Sethu to appear before the authorities.

Jatoi was taken to the hospital after the superintendent wrote a letter to the director of the Qamar-ul-Islam Hospital on May 5, 2021.

The VIP room, where he stayed, on the first floor of the hospital, had a separate sitting area with leader sofas for visitors, a centre table, air conditioner, fridge and a TV on the wall. Moeen, the administrator of the hospital, told SAMAA TV that Jatoi stayed at the hospital for seven to eight months.

Jatoi was sent back to jail on Monday after it was found that he was staying in the hospital without the recommendation of a medical board.

Shahzaib Khan murder case

Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur, and two security guards Murtaza Lashari and Sajjad Talpur were convicted of murdering Shahzeb Khan on December 24, 2012, over a petty argument.

An anti-terrorism court handed them death sentences in the case but a single bench of the Sindh High Court removed the Anti-Terrorism Act clauses from the case and sent it to a trial court.

The trial court then granted them bail in the case. However, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the case and ordered the Sindh High Court to reexamine the case after civil society raised the issue.

In May 2019, the Sindh High Court commuted the death sentences awarded to Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur in the Shahzeb Khan murder case to life imprisonment.

The court upheld the life imprisonment of two other suspects in the case.

The four men wanted their death sentences to be overturned. However, the Sindh High Court noted that while Section 302 (Murder) of the PPC is a pardonable offence, and Shahzeb Khan’s family had pardoned the men, the clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act were not pardonable.

The case is now in the Supreme Court where Shahrukh Jatoi has appealed for the removal of anti-terrorism clauses from the case.

 
Shahrukh Jatoi shahzeb khan case
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Shahrukh Jatoi, hopsital, karachi central jail,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
More sexually abused Ahmadis come forward—this time men
More sexually abused Ahmadis come forward—this time men
Karachi, Makran coast could be hit with earthquake, tsunami
Karachi, Makran coast could be hit with earthquake, tsunami
Pervez Khattak exchanges words with Imran Khan, fellow ministers
Pervez Khattak exchanges words with Imran Khan, fellow ministers
Closing schools, crypto ban, Usman Mirza case, mini budget
Closing schools, crypto ban, Usman Mirza case, mini budget
NA passes mini-budget as govt withdraw several proposed taxes
NA passes mini-budget as govt withdraw several proposed taxes
Pakistan updates air travel policy for inbound passengers
Pakistan updates air travel policy for inbound passengers
If NDMA did its job, Murree could've been averted: judge
If NDMA did its job, Murree could’ve been averted: judge
Pakistani rupee depreciates against the US dollar
Pakistani rupee depreciates against the US dollar
Ismail rejects 'minus Imran' amid reports of in-house change
Ismail rejects ‘minus Imran’ amid reports of in-house change
Farooq Sattar: Could form group with Jahangir Tareen
Farooq Sattar: Could form group with Jahangir Tareen
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.