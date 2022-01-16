Sunday, January 16, 2022  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Shahbaz Gill claims PMLN seeking ‘deal’ for four people

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has claimed that the opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is seeking a ‘deal’ with the government over four people who it wants to be allowed to leave Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters in Faisalabad on Sunday, Gill said that the PMLN was demanding that Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz be allowed to leave the country. The fourth person, according to Gill, is Nawaz Sharif who is already in London.

Gill also said that the PMLN wants former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to stay in Pakistan and lead the PMLN politics.

The SAPM, however, said that the government would not give a deal to the Sharifs.

He compared the Sharifs’ demand for a deal with deals served at restaurants.

“You are confronted by Imran Khan. We won’t allow you a boiled potato or a corncob and you are asking for a chicken piece. You won’t get a deal … You can only curse and get cursed.”

Shahbaz Gill also said that the law would take its due course and Shehbaz Sharif will soon find himself behind the bars.

He said Nawaz Sharif will land in jail when he return to Pakistan.

The statement comes as Islamabad is rife with rumours about an in-house change that see Imran Khan being replaced by another prime minister who would hold fresh general elections within 89 days.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday downplayed the possibility of an in-house change and said that the government would complete its five-year term.

