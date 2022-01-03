Monday, January 3, 2022  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1443
Several students injured in clash at Islamabad university

Fight broke out during a peace protest

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

A huge number of students were injured after a fight broke out between two groups at the International Islamic University in Islamabad Monday afternoon.

The clash broke out during a peace protest at the varsity. "Some men with sticks started screaming and attacking us all of a sudden," a student said.

Videos obtained by SAMAA TV show students punching, kicking, and pushing each other during the chaos. They were chanting slogans as well.

The rector of the university told SAMAA TV that the fight started in connection to another scuffle that took place at the Quaid-e-Azam University last week.

"The police reached the site on time and defused the situation. We will ensure action is taken against the students who started the fight," he said, adding that the varsity won't tolerate politics on the student level at any cost.

 
