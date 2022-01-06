Thursday, January 6, 2022  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Seven-year-old Anaya gives professional riders a run for their money

She is the youngest horse rider in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Meticulously dressed in a shirt and breeches, wearing polished boots firmly placed in shiny spurs, and seamlessly jumping the horse over obstacles, this is Pakistan’s youngest horse rider. 

Seven-year-old Anaya Dar is not scared of horses. She has been riding them for the past three years. Dar says that those who have passion have nothing to fear. 

Her prodigious skills are not only limited to horse-riding. She also enjoys mix martial arts, archery and javelin throw. 

Dar’s mother says that she and her husband support Anaya due to her immense passion for horse riding. 

Dar hopes to represent Pakistan on international level.

