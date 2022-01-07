Friday, January 7, 2022  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Senate committee rejects increase in GST on formula milk, jewelry

Govt to convene National Assembly session on January 10

Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Senate Committee on Finance has strongly rejected the increase in General Sales Tax on formula milk, jewelry, and important bicycles. During a meeting on Thursday, led by Senator Talha Mahmood, the committee reviewed the Supplementary Finance Bill, 2021, (mini-budget) passed in the National Assembly last month. In the budget, a 17% increase in tax on milk was proposed. Farooq Naik, a member of the committee, said that of 1,000 young children in Pakistan, 137 die. "Formula milk is a substitute for mothers who can't breastfeed their children. We won't let the government impose a tax on the food of these infants, no matter what the IMF demands are." Meanwhile, the representative of the Federal Board of Revenue claimed that baby formula milk has become a "fashion" and "trend". The standing committee also opposed the 17% GST on imported bicycles and recommended tax should instead be increased on bicycles worth more than Rs25,000. Representatives of the Jewelers Association, on the other hand, opposed the increase in taxes. They said the consumption of gold in Pakistan is 160 tons out of which 80 tons of gold are being smuggled. Gold cannot be imported due to strict government conditions. "Amid these conditions, the government has decided to increase taxes on gold, diamond, and other jewelry from 3% to 17%." The government is all set to convene the National Assembly session on January 10 for the final approval to pass the mini-budget. Earlier, the federal cabinet approved the supplementary finance bill, paving the way for an increase in the General Sales Tax (GST) on 150 items including smartphones, computers, jewelry, and vehicles. Read here what becomes expensive once the bill is passed.
