Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s brother perishes in motorway crash

He was traveling to Quetta

Posted: Jan 9, 2022
Photo: SAMAA TV/ File

Salar Sanjrani, the youngest brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and his driver were killed in a road accident on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway, deputy commissioner Lasbela confirmed Friday.

The two were traveling to Quetta from Karachi when the car crashed into an oil tanker, he added.

According to the rescue officials, Salar was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

The family has confirmed that Salar’s funeral will be offered in Gul Badeen

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has offered condolences to Sadiq Sanjrani and the grieving family.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also extended their condolences.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's brother perishes in motorway crash
 

