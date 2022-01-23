Security guard, two policemen arrested for short term kidnappings

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of Karachi police has arrested a security guard for running a gang involved in short-term kidnappings. Other members of the gang included two policemen.

A total of six gang members have been arrested.

In a short term kidnapping, the abductors hold the victims only for a few hours and release them after receiving the ransom money.

The security guard, who headed the gang, has been identified as Mirza Ghayur. He is a resident of Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area.

Karachi police were trying to arrest Ghayur in connections with three cases of short-term kidnappings registered at Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Mobina Town police stations in 2021.

Inspector Saeed Thaheem, the investigation officer of the case, told SAMAA Digital that Ghayur is a security guard working for a private security firm.

Ghayur, however, would introduce himself as a customs officer to his victims.

Thaheem said it was a six-member gang that included two constables of Karachi police.

The constables, Usman and Shahenshah, were deputed at the Zaman Town Police Station.

The other three members of the group are Muzammil, Ayaz and Ali Bahadur.

All of them have been arrested, the IO said.

Thaheem said the two constables, Usman and Shahenshah, would carry out a recce of the potential targets, namely people with big money.

Muzammil would provide the vehicles used for the kidnappings. He hired the vehicles on rent.

Ghayur, along with constables Usman and Shahenshah, would conduct fake raids and take the target in ‘custody’ as they pretended to be from the Pakistan Customs.

They would force the victim to get into their vehicle, which would then move through the city roads until the victim’s family handed them the ransom money.

The captive would be released after receiving the money.

Thaheem said constable Usman and Shahenshah have been dismissed from the service after they were arrested.

The IO added the vehicles used in carrying out kidnappings have also been recovered.

He said the kidnappers used Rivo and Vigo SUVs in crime. The two vehicles were rented from Ghauri and Saif rent a car service.

Both vehicles were owned by one woman. Police have interrogated the rent a car operator, who said they did not know the vehicles were used in crimes.

During interrogation, Ghayur confessed to at least six short-term-kidnappings, the investigation officer said.