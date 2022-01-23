Sunday, January 23, 2022  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Security guard, two policemen arrested for short term kidnappings

The security guard was heading six member gang

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of Karachi police has arrested a security guard for running a gang involved in short-term kidnappings. Other members of the gang included two policemen.

A total of six gang members have been arrested.

In a short term kidnapping, the abductors hold the victims only for a few hours and release them after receiving the ransom money.

The security guard, who headed the gang, has been identified as Mirza Ghayur. He is a resident of Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area.

Karachi police were trying to arrest Ghayur in connections with three cases of short-term kidnappings registered at Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Mobina Town police stations in 2021.

Inspector Saeed Thaheem, the investigation officer of the case, told SAMAA Digital that Ghayur is a security guard working for a private security firm.

Ghayur, however, would introduce himself as a customs officer to his victims.

Thaheem said it was a six-member gang that included two constables of Karachi police.

The constables, Usman and Shahenshah, were deputed at the Zaman Town Police Station.

The other three members of the group are Muzammil, Ayaz and Ali Bahadur.

All of them have been arrested, the IO said.

Thaheem said the two constables, Usman and Shahenshah, would carry out a recce of the potential targets, namely people with big money.

Muzammil would provide the vehicles used for the kidnappings. He hired the vehicles on rent.

Ghayur, along with constables Usman and Shahenshah, would conduct fake raids and take the target in ‘custody’ as they pretended to be from the Pakistan Customs.

They would force the victim to get into their vehicle, which would then move through the city roads until the victim’s family handed them the ransom money.

The captive would be released after receiving the money.

Thaheem said constable Usman and Shahenshah have been dismissed from the service after they were arrested.

The IO added the vehicles used in carrying out kidnappings have also been recovered.

He said the kidnappers used Rivo and Vigo SUVs in crime. The two vehicles were rented from Ghauri and Saif rent a car service.

Both vehicles were owned by one woman. Police have interrogated the rent a car operator, who said they did not know the vehicles were used in crimes. 

During interrogation, Ghayur confessed to at least six short-term-kidnappings, the investigation officer said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
crimes
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Short term kidnappings, Karachi short term kidnapping, policemen short term kidnapping,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gusty winds turn Karachi weather dusty, AQI drops
Gusty winds turn Karachi weather dusty, AQI drops
PIA can't resume flights to Europe, UK any time soon
PIA can’t resume flights to Europe, UK any time soon
UK regulator looks into Ahmadi charity after rape claims surface
UK regulator looks into Ahmadi charity after rape claims surface
Karachi Green Line buses pelted with stones
Karachi Green Line buses pelted with stones
Snowfall in Murree, Pakistan decides to close schools, PSL7 fate
Snowfall in Murree, Pakistan decides to close schools, PSL7 fate
Talks broke down over TTP's harsh conditions: Sheikh Rasheed
Talks broke down over TTP’s harsh conditions: Sheikh Rasheed
Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested
Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested
Rasheed says Lahore blast aimed at disrupting PSL7, Australia tour
Rasheed says Lahore blast aimed at disrupting PSL7, Australia tour
When you can expect paracetamol shortage to end
When you can expect paracetamol shortage to end
Chinese firm garbage staff attacked in Korangi
Chinese firm garbage staff attacked in Korangi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.