Second spell of winter rain forecast in Karachi today

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a second spell of winter rain today (Tuesday) in Karachi and various parts of Sindh under the influence of a new weather system.

According to chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the city is likely to receive heavy to moderate showers along with thunder and lightning on January 5 and January 6. However, drizzling will begin on January 4 but it can turn into heavy showers.

The minimum temperature of the city is, on the other hand, expected to stay between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Authorities in Karachi have been preparing to deal with the situation.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued an alert for the Jinnah International Airport. The CAA has directed officials to address the potential emergency.

Small planes should be parked in a safe place. Birds may come when insects accumulate during possible rains, so keep fumigation equipment ready and bird shooters on the runway, according to the CAA instructions.

Rain in other parts of the country

A strong westerly wave has entered North Balochistan which triggered widespread thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain in different parts of the province such as Gwadar, Pasni and Pishin.

Under the influence of this weather system, heavy rain is likely to occur in various parts of Sindh, including Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot and TharParker districts till January 7.

In Punjab and Islamabad, on the other hand, rain in the plains will subside the killer smog in the province. Showers have been predicted in Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

People in the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan have been told to brace for record-breaking snowfall, especially in Galiyat, Nathiagali, Astore, Dir, Chitral, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, and Neelum Valley.

The Met office has instructed district authorities to take all precautionary measures and remain alert during the forecast period.



