Second marriage without iddat not against Shariah: court

The Multan bench of the Lahore High Court has ruled that second marriage without iddat is not illegal and can’t be considered zina (adultery). Iddat is the period during which it is incumbent upon a woman, whose marriage has been dissolved by divorce or death, to remain in seclusion for 40 days.

At a hearing on Friday, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa clarified that a woman’s marriage before the completion of her iddat period would be “irregular” but not void.

He was hearing a petition filed by a man who said his wife committed zina by marrying another man without completing her 40-day iddat.

The petitioner, Ameer Bakhsh, submitted that his ex-wife Amna Bibi had legally married him (petitioner) and she was residing in his house being his legally wedded wife. She, with “mala fide intentions”, secretly filed a suit for dissolution of marriage and had a temporary restraining order against the petitioner from a family court.

He said that after the khula, Amna Bibi got married to Muhammad Ismail on the very next day without observing the period of iddat. “The act is against the teachings of Islam and amounts to committing of the offence of zina,” his petition added.

Bakhsh had first approached the ex-officio justice of peace of Muzaffargarh but his petition was dismissed.

Marriage which is irregular cannot be treated as a void marriage. The union of husband and wife in irregular marriage cannot be regarded un-Islamic or against Shariah… Lahore High Court

Two types of invalid marriage in Islam

In a detailed order on January 7, Lahore High Court’s Justice Zia explained that there are two kinds of invalid marriage i.e. irregular (fasid) and void (batil).

A void marriage is one that is unlawful in itself, the prohibition against the marriage being perpetual and absolute. Meanwhile, an irregular marriage is one that is not unlawful in itself, but unlawful “for something else” — where the prohibition is temporary or relative, or when the irregularity arises from an accidental circumstance, such as the absence of witnesses.

Quoting a scholar, the judge said: “Marriage which is irregular cannot be treated as a void marriage. The union of husband and wife in irregular marriage cannot be regarded un-Islamic or against Shariah…”

He added that the marriage can also not be considered zina because that is when a man and a woman “willfully have sexual intercourse without being married to each other”.

Consequently, the court concluded that an irregular marriage may have its own consequences but it cannot be treated as void. Moreover, the union of the respondents (Amna Bibi and Muhammad Ismail) in consequence of nikkah, cannot be regarded as a cognizable offense.

The case has been dismissed.