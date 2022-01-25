School trip turns tragedy as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam

A woman drowned and four students were left critical after their boat capsized in Haripur’s Khanpur Dam, rescue teams said Tuesday.

According to the police, at least 25 people were on board, including teachers and students. The group from Sadiqabad’s Muslim International School was on a field trip.

The two-storey boat hit a rock as the water levels were low.

One of the teachers was killed and four students are being said to be in critical condition.

The body has been moved to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Haripur.

