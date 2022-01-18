School closure meeting, Omicron update, rain in Pakistan

These are the stories, updates and developments we are following Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The authorities are considering tougher restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has called a meeting of all provincial education ministers today.

The officers will suggest new precautionary measures at schools, colleges, and universities. In the last 24 hours, 5,034 new cases were reported. The positivity rate has now reached 9.45 percent.

Statistics 18 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,253

Positive Cases: 5034

Positivity %: 9.45%

Deaths :10

Patients on Critical Care: 827 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 18, 2022

Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country, while rain with snow is expected in the North and Northwest Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and its adjoining hilly areas during the next 12 hours.

President Arif Alvi has formally appointed Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, as the country’s next chief judge.

Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam case, was brought into an Islamabad sessions court on a chair by policemen Monday. During the proceeding, his counsel contended that Zahir’s mental health has “further deteriorated”.

Judicial Magistrate Atta Rabbani was told that Zahir was unfit to walk. The judge remarked that the court had written a letter to the jail authorities for Zahir’s medical checkup. Meanwhile, Zahir’s lawyer requested the court to issue a written order regarding Zahir’s medical check-up and treatment. The judge said that a letter had already been sent at the previous hearing. Zahir’s lawyer, however, kept pestering Judge Rabbani.

Zahir Jaffer, prime suspect in the #NoorMukadam case, was presented in a Islamabad sessions court today. The police brought him in a chair. The defence lawyer claimed Zahir’s mental condition has “further deteriorated”. pic.twitter.com/MIjeHNRrDJ — Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) January 17, 2022

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq has rejected the Sindh Local Government Act and called for a consensus of all stakeholders on it. “Jamaat-e-Islami will not accept the anti-democracy act aimed at allowing control of only one political section over the majority of economic hub of the country,” he said while talking to JI workers.

SAMAA Exclusive: Murree should be de-developed, not buried under concrete: expert

On January 8, it was as if these problems came to a head: 22 people died after being stuck in their cars during a snowstorm while heading to Murree. According to Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, all deaths happened in four cars on the road between Kuldana and Bariyan.

An initial investigation by rescue services indicated that the tourists died because their vehicles were stuck in a traffic jam that was caused by a lack of parking space. Snow-movers and machinery was not available for the roads which have not been repaired in two years.

“Some accidents can’t be averted,” says Dr Hassan Abbas, who is an expert on hydrogeology and water resources. “But this tragedy was totally preventable. You cannot blame an individual or authority. There is a chain of events that leads to such tragedies. It was a disaster waiting to happen.”More to read here.

