SC stays eviction of private schools from cantonment areas

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has stopped the cantonment boards across Pakistan from sealing or evicting private schools and colleges located in cantonment areas.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard petitions from private school owners against an earlier SC court order. Under the order, private schools and colleges have been told to relocate out of cantonment areas across the country.

The cantonment authorities in various cities have moved to seal the schools that have failed to comply with the notices sent in view of the order.

The counsel representing the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges on Wednesday told the apex court that there were 8,300 private schools in cantonment areas with 3.7 million students, who would be affected.

He said the earlier SC order was handed down without hearing the private schools.

The apex court in its short order has stayed the eviction of schools and has issued notices to cantonment boards and the attorney general of Pakistan.

The court has adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

The SC in its June 2018 order had told the cantonment authorities to close all private schools and end all commercial activities in cantonment areas within three years.

The court had passed the order on a human rights petition seeking an end to commercial activities in residential areas.

The three-year time window allowed by the apex courts ended on December 31, 2021.

Before the end of the year, cantonment boards in several cities sent notices to private schools and colleges telling them that they were operating in residential areas under the cantonment boards without authorisation and under the SC court they needed to relocate.

After the notices were issued, there were protests in Rawalpindi where 493 private educational institutions have been set up in two cantonment boards, Rawalpindi and Chaklala.

Parents of the student enrolled at schools across 42 cantonment boards in Pakistan have expressed concerns over the academic future of their children.