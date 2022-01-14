SC to hear Musharraf’s plea against 2013 nomination papers rejection

On March 24, 2013, former dictator and president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf returned to Pakistan ending his four-year self-imposed exile.

His aim was to contest the general elections of 2013. The retired general, based on his fan following on social media, thought that he would be welcomed the same way Benazir Bhutto was when she returned from exile in 1986. However, only a few hundred of his supporters showed up at the airport to welcome him.

Regardless, he decided to contest the general elections.

Musharraf filed nomination papers to contest for the National Assembly seat NA-250 Karachi. The returning officer, however, rejected his papers on the grounds that he abrogated the Constitution on November 3, 2007, by detaining and removing a number of superior court judges. He was also accused of insulting then chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

The former president filed an appeal in an election tribunal but it was dismissed.

Musharraf, then, went to the Sindh High Court against the verdict. On April 18, 2013, the court, through a short order, rejected his appeal.

After the detailed verdict of the case was issued on February 14, 2015, the former dictator went to the Supreme Court seeking annulment of the SHC verdict.

Barrister Faroogh Naseem, who is currently serving as the federal law minister for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government, was representing Musharraf.

Now, nine years after the 2013 elections, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed the hearing on Pervez Musharraf’s appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers.

A supreme court bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the application. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ameenuddin Khan are also part of the bench.

The court has issued notice to Musharraf’s lawyer Iqbal Hashmi. The bench will hear the appeal on January 20.