SC discards Musharraf’s plea against rejection of 2013 nomination papers

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has discarded former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s plea against the rejection of his nomination papers in the 2013 general elections.

When the former dictator returned to the country on March 24, 2013, he had an aim of contesting the 2013 general elections. But Musharraf had to, instead, go to the Supreme Court after his nomination papers were rejected.

Last week, after nine years, the apex court fixed a hearing date on his appeal.

On Thursday, a five-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Ameenuddin Khan ruled that Musharraf’s plea was “invalid”.

He [the former dictator] will only be able to defend objections on the nomination papers if he contests for the upcoming elections, the top court pointed out.

Musharraf’s plea concerns the 2013 elections. The 2013 Assembly was replaced in 2018, it added.

During the proceeding, the former president’s counsel said that Musharraf had submitted his nomination papers from Karachi. “His second appeal is against the decision of the Peshawar High Court. I haven’t been able to contact the dictator as he’s abroad.”

The lawyer requested the court if both the appeals could be fixed at the same time.

Justice Bandial instructed him to set the second appeal in front of the larger bench.

Background

When Musharraf returned to the country in 2013 after his four-year self-imposed exile, he was determined to contest the general elections of 2013. The retired general thought his arrival would be grand akin to that of PPP’s Benzair Bhutto.

The former president was, however, disappointed to find a handful of his supporters waiting for him at the airport. Nevertheless, he was determined to contest the general elections. But his nomination papers were rejected on the grounds that he abrogated the Constitution on November 3, 2007, by detaining and removing a number of superior court judges. He was also accused of insulting then chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

The former president filed an appeal in an election tribunal but it was dismissed.

Musharraf, then, went to the Sindh High Court against the verdict. On April 18, 2013, the court, through a short order, rejected his appeal.

After the detailed verdict of the case was issued on February 14, 2015, the former dictator went to the Supreme Court seeking annulment of the SHC verdict.

Barrister Faroogh Naseem, who is currently serving as the federal law minister for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government, was representing Musharraf.