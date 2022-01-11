SC cancels allotment of Gutter Baghicha land to KMC society

The Supreme Court has declared the allotment of the 200-acre Gutter Baghicha land to the KMC Cooperative Society illegal and canceled it.

At a hearing on Tuesday, a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed ruled that the approval given by the Sindh government, for the construction of the society, is illegal as well.

“The approval letter, on behalf of the Sindh government, was apparently given by the section officer,” the court observed. “There is no mention of the competent authority in it.”

The top judge remarked that according to the law, the land can only be given for educational, religious, and welfare purposes. “Giving the land to a housing society does not serve any [of the above] purposes.”

KMC had allotted the land to 80% of its employees. The cooperation’s counsel said that over 300,000 people are living in the society. “Please think of the widows, their young children,” he pleaded.

The top court replied that it has to take into account the basic rights of the people of Karachi. “Widows are getting their dues in the form of pensions.”

The KMC lawyer argued that the amount is not sufficient for them to build a house.

Societies of several institutions including railways and have been abolished, the chief justice said, reiterating that KMC has no authority to give land to its employees.

“Can we give the Supreme Court land to the employees? No,” he remarked. “The land can only come to use to the court itself. Not even the judges.”

The court, consequently, instructed KMC Administrator Murtaza Wahab to evacuate the land as soon as possible.

At the previous hearing, the apex court instructed authorities to immediately restore Gutter Baghicha and remove all encroachments built on it.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed has been unforgiving of the KMC. He ordered the removal of Murtaza Wahab as the administrator of Karachi after the latter lost his cool. The judge said that Wahab has failed the people of the city.

After two apologies from the administrator, the court took back its order and instructed Wahab to keep politics separate from his job.

Gutter Baghicha case

The case of Karachi’s most attacked park started in 1993. Shehri, an NGO, says that the KMC Officers Cooperative Housing Society (KMC OCHS) illegally secured 200 acres for itself. Shehri took this to court and filed a human rights case. Its legal case was made by referring to Article 184(3) of the Constitution in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the conversion of Gutter Baghicha amenity land to industrial, residential, and commercial use.

Shehri feared that turning Gutter Baghicha into plots would destroy the environment. Five other NGOs joined Shehri in the effort to save Gutter Baghicha.

The case in the Supreme Court was disposed of in 2003. The city district government of Karachi (CDGK) promised to reach an understanding with citizens and NGOs. The SC directed the CDGK to report back on how it had followed these orders after three months.

However, more parts of Gutter Baghicha disappeared in the following two years as people surreptitiously took over its green space.

In 2005, Shehri filed a contempt of court case against the CDGK. And then, three years later, again, in 2008, Shehri filed a fresh case against the CDGK, the Karachi Building Control Authority, the Sindh government, and others.

Shehri kept filing contempt petitions over the years but a major development came only in 2018 when the 200 acres illegally given to KMC OCHS were canceled.

In March 2020, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation announced that it had retrieved 362 acres of government land from grabbers. The statement, ironically, claimed that the land belonged to the KMC Officers Society and City Park located near Gutter Bagicha in Old Golimar in District West.