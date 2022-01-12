SC accepts appeal seeking severe sentences in Mashal Khan case

The Supreme Court has accepted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s appeal seeking to increase the sentences of men charged for the murder and lynching of Mashal Khan.

A three-member bench, comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar, Justice Kamal Khan Mandokhel, and Justice Maqbool Baqar, heard the appeal on Tuesday.

They have granted the convicts, who approached the top court seeking vindication from the charges and acquittal. According to Additional Advocate General for KP Nasir Khan, the provincial government filed the appeals against the Peshawar High Court’s November 2020 verdict in which it had ruled against the death sentence of Imran Ali, the prime suspect.

It had, however, sentenced him to 32 years in prison.

Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, was lynched by students of the university on April 13, 2017. Mashal Khan was murdered on charges of blasphemy, a claim his family vehemently denied.

Two days after the lynching occurred, on April 15, 2017, the chief justice of Pakistan took suo moto notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A joint investigation team was set up and its findings were revealed on June 4, 2017. They stated that Mashal’s murder was planned by the students of the university. Some of the employees of the university were also involved in his lynching.

The police, too, said that during the course of the investigation, no evidence was found against Mashal Khan.

Consequently, 58 suspects were arrested, while three were declared fugitives.