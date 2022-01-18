Tuesday, January 18, 2022  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1443
SBP board empowered to remove governor, clarifies Azhar

Says PMLN introduced a similar amendment in 2015

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that unwarranted speculation is being done about the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Autonomy Act and that government-appointed board of governors is empowered to remove the SBP governor. 

He was addressing a press conference with Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in Islamabad to brief reporters about cabinet meeting. 

Azhar said that Pakistan Muslim League-N made a similar amendment in 2015 which they are not critical of. 

There are certain measures for which SBP needs federal government’s permission. But, PMLN substituted those with permissions from SBP’s board.  

“Now you should decide who gave SBP complete independence and who protected it.” 

He emphasized on central bank’s autonomy to relived it of “political pressures.” 

Rooting out conflict of interest 

The cabinet has recommended the National Assembly and Senate secretariats to add those members in standing committees who do not have conflict of interest. 

“We have seen that contractors became part of standing committees on communication and IT professionals are added to standing committee on IT. This creates a conflict of interest," said Cahudhry. 

He said that the law minister has been asked to draft a law and change rules of business to weed out conflict of interest 

Urea production at 'historic high' 

The cabinet was briefed that Pakistan’s urea production has reached a historic high but there are two contributing factors to its shortage. 

“Wheat cultivation has increased five times and the international price of urea six times higher than the price in Pakistan. These factors have created a pressure on the market,” remarked Chaudhry. 

Circular debt to come down 

The cabinet was told that 2022 will be the first year when the circular debt of power sector decreases. 

“This is the first year when circular debt will come down. First, we slowed its increase, now it is coming down and will stay this way in future,” said the information minister. 

Government to abide by court’s decision 

Chaudhry said that the government is bound to accept the Islamabad High Court decision on Naval Golf Club unless the decision is suspended by the court. 

