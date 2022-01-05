Wednesday, January 5, 2022  | 31 Jamadilawal, 1443
Saudi Arabia imposes 10 day waiting period after one Umrah

Decision taken after Omicron cases were reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

Masjid Al Haram during Isha Salah—Photo: Haramain

Pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia will no longer be able to perform more than one Umrah at a time as the government has imposed a ten-day waiting period between two Umrahs.

The precautionary measure was taken to control the crowd and re-apply the SOPs that include social distancing during Tawaaf and prayers in Mataaf, according to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Saudi Arabia has started tightening SOPs in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina after the surge in Covid cases following the emergence of Omicron variant.

A week ago, Saudi Arabia had declared wearing masks and maintaining social distance mandatory for worshipers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina.

The ministry urged worshipers to follow instructions issued by the authorities at the Two Holy Mosques.

On December 26, Saudi Health Ministry in a press conference confirmed a spike in the COVID cases in Saudi Arabia, with infections more than “doubling” in a week.

The Kingdom had reported its first Omicron variant case on December 1.

“One case of the Omicron variant has been detected in the kingdom — it was a citizen coming from a North African country,” the ministry official told the state SPA news agency.

