Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s warning

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reacted to a warning from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who on Sunday said he would be more dangerous if ousted from power.

“Your threat that you would be more dangerous if ousted is nothing more than a hollow claim,” she said.

The PMLN leader fired a series of tweets in Urdu and English with different content soon after Imran Khan ended his two-hour telephone conversation with the general public, discussing a host of issues.

“The day you are out of power, people would perform prayer of thankfulness. Neither you are Nawaz Sharif who was supported by people nor you are a victim. You are a conspirer facing karma,” Maryam said.

She said Imran Khan sounded like “a person who is not only defeated but has also accepted his defeat.” Four years into the government and he is still only whining, she said.

“The ‘cartels’ you are complaining about are the mafias on your right and left who have fleeced 220 million and who run your kitchen,” she said.

The PMLN leader said that Imran Khan was wrong to blame the judiciary for his failure.

“The cases you made against Sharifs and PMLN were false and fabricated and were bound to meet the fate they have met. Now that your reality has dawned on the world, do not blame the judiciary. You have only your vindictiveness and revengefulness to blame.”

“Every word that IK has uttered today reeks of failure, dashed hopes and no faith in his or PTI’s future,” Maryam said adding that Imran Khan was “history” now.

She said Imran Khan should pack up and leave. “The more you cling to power, the more you will compound your problems and that of the people.”