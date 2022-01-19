Rawalpindi DC, 15 other officers removed over Murree tragedy

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Rawalpindi deputy commissioner along with 15 other officers have been suspended for negligence in duty which led to the Murree tragedy.

On January 8, 22 people died in their cars after being stuck during a snowstorm in Murree.

At a press conference, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Rawalpindi division commissioner has been removed and his services have been kept at federal government's disposal.

The following officers have been suspended immediately and disciplinary action has been recommended against them:

Rawalpindi deputy commissioner

Murree assistant commissioner

Rawalpindi city police officer (CPO)

Murree assistant superintendent of police (ASP)

Rawalpindi chief traffic officer (CTO)

Rawalpindi traffic DSP

Rawalpindi SE highway circle II

Rawalpindi XCN highway

Murree SDO highway mechanical

Murree Divisional forest officer

Murree Rescue 1122 incharge

Murree district emergency officer

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) Punjab director.

“I promised the nation action against those responsible for Murree tragedy and I fulfilled my promise,” said Buzdar.

The action has been taken on the report submitted by a four-member inquiry committee formed by the Punjab government under the additional chief secretary. The committee was mandated to probe the deaths and answer eight questions:

When the meteorological department had issued a severe weather warning for Murree, did different government bodies come up with a joint action plan to prevent a crisis situation?

Why were tourists not issued an advisory or warning?

Why there was no traffic plan for Murree? Were any measures taken to regulate the influx of vehicles into the city.

When the administration knew that a large number of vehicles had entered Murree, why did they fail to plan accordingly? Why the entry of tourists was not stopped at the entry points in Islamabad.

Was there any contingency plan to deal with a natural disaster?

Was there any prior coordination with the local hotels and guest houses to deal with the emergency?

What was the efficacy of the rescue operation, in particular, during the blizzard.

How many vehicles were rescued and how many entered Murree?

Why were people not asked to move out of vehicles and provided accommodation.

What were the lapses that contributed to the crisis?

New traffic plan for Murree

The Traffic Police of Rawalpindi has issued a new traffic plan to manage the inflows of tourists as more snowfall is expected in Murree, a popular destination.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department another spell of rain and snowfall is expected in the northern areas i.e. January 18 to 20 therefore the Rawalpindi traffic police has issued a new traffic plan for Murree.

According to the plan, over 268 District Police personnel will be on special duty, including three DSPs, 20 inspectors, 125 traffic wardens, 100 traffic assistants and 20 district police tourist guides.

Pickets have been set up at all toll plazas and entrances of Murree.

It said tourists must avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road.

Only 8,000 vehicles would be allowed into the hill station which has a parking capacity of about 3,500 vehicles.

Moreover, Rawalpindi Police Radio Station 88.6 and Traffic Police and all the official Facebook pages will provide up to date information about the severity of the weather and traffic heading to Murree.