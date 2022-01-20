Rasheed plays down reports of new outfit and its claim

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has played down reports about a previously unknown militant outfit that has reportedly claimed responsibility for an explosion in Lahore on Thursday.

The minister has said that no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s show 7se8, Rasheed said that unless the government gets categorical evidence, nothing could be said.

In response to a question, he said no new outfit could be involved in the explosion. “If an offshoot of an organization emerges that is another thing.”

The interior minister said security agencies would be able to reach a conclusion by Friday or Saturday.

The explosion in the New Anarkali Market left three people dead.

Claims on social media said a group identifying itself as Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) purportedly linked to militancy in Balochistan has claimed responsibility for the attack.

SAMAA TV’s Jahangir Khan says security agencies were investigating the claim.

Rasheed also confirmed that investigators were trying to determine who was behind the blast.

He said intelligence agencies had issued a terror alert for five cities.

The interior minister also said that the ceasefire with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had ended.