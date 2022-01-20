Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rasheed plays down reports of new outfit and its claim

Interior minister: Intelligence agencies issued alert for five cities

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has played down reports about a previously unknown militant outfit that has reportedly claimed responsibility for an explosion in Lahore on Thursday.

The minister has said that no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s show 7se8, Rasheed said that unless the government gets categorical evidence, nothing could be said.

In response to a question, he said no new outfit could be involved in the explosion. “If an offshoot of an organization emerges that is another thing.”

The interior minister said security agencies would be able to reach a conclusion by Friday or Saturday.

The explosion in the New Anarkali Market left three people dead.

Claims on social media said a group identifying itself as Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) purportedly linked to militancy in Balochistan has claimed responsibility for the attack.

SAMAA TV’s Jahangir Khan says security agencies were investigating the claim.

Rasheed also confirmed that investigators were trying to determine who was behind the blast.

He said intelligence agencies had issued a terror alert for five cities.

The interior minister also said that the ceasefire with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had ended.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sheikh Rasheed, 7 se 8, Lahroe blast, Baloch Nationalist Army,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Blast in Lahore's Anarkali, three killed
Blast in Lahore’s Anarkali, three killed
Woman sentenced to death for WhatsApp 'blasphemy' in Rawalpindi
Woman sentenced to death for WhatsApp ‘blasphemy’ in Rawalpindi
Sindh announces new Covid-19 rules for schools, gatherings
Sindh announces new Covid-19 rules for schools, gatherings
Ali Zafar to face defamation case filed by Meesha Shafi
Ali Zafar to face defamation case filed by Meesha Shafi
PIA flight to Malaysia delayed over hijacking scare
PIA flight to Malaysia delayed over hijacking scare
PM looking for new accountability advisor after Akbar’s poor performance
PM looking for new accountability advisor after Akbar’s poor performance
It wasn’t donkey meat, says Karachi police after viral video
It wasn’t donkey meat, says Karachi police after viral video
No more school bags to crush tiny shoulders: federal govt
No more school bags to crush tiny shoulders: federal govt
ISIS 'weapons training camp' uncovered in Pakistan
ISIS ‘weapons training camp’ uncovered in Pakistan
Rawalpindi DC, 15 other officers removed over Murree tragedy
Rawalpindi DC, 15 other officers removed over Murree tragedy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.