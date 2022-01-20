Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC frames contempt charges against ex-GB judge

The Islamabad High Court has indicted former Gilgit-Baltistan judge Rana Shamim in contempt of court proceedings. The orders were passed by Justice Athar Minallah.

Justice (retd) Shamim had claimed in the affidavit, recorded allegedly on November 10, that three years ago the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Nisar ordered the lower judiciary to delay the release of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz until after the 2018 general elections. The contents of the alleged affidavit were published by The News.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took notice of the report by The News and initiated contempt of court proceedings on November 16.

At the hearing on Thursday, the court came down on Rana Shamim. Where was your conscience in these three years? Recording the affidavit now is equivalent to jeopardising the credibility of the courts, the judge said.

Justice Minallah said that the court had been disrespected and questioned if anyone had any issue with the high court. “A perception is being created especially regarding the court that the judges are compromised.”

This court believes in open accountability, he said. The newspaper article is not related to Saqib Nisar but to the Islamabad High Court. People were told that the judges of this court are compromised. The case was set for hearing two days after the story was published.

Tell us if we are at fault, we will take action, Justice Minallah added.

He, then, read the charge sheet out loud. Shamim had recorded an affidavit in England in which he claimed that former CJP Nisar had gone to Gilgit-Baltistan on vacations. “According to you, he instructed that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz should not be released before the [general] election [2018],” the judge said.

He then asked Shamim if he accepts the charges. Shamim refused. The court then fixed a hearing on February 15 for the former judge to defend himself.

Indictment of journalists postponed

At the request of the attorney-general and the PFUJ, the court postponed framing charges against The News journalists Ansar Abbasi and Amir Ghauri, and Jang Group CEO Mir Shakil ur Rehman.

The court, however, did question the publishing policy of The News. “What would happen if tomorrow any third party gives a paper and we print it? If such a big newspaper says that they had not taken any legal opinion in this regard then that will be an injustice,” Justice Minallah pointed out.

Previous hearing

In a written order of January 15, the court said that it is unfortunate that even after being given many opportunities, the accused have maintained that they have not done anything wrong.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that freedom of the press is important, but it is also important to maintain public confidence in pending cases and courts.

The order stated that it appears that the journalist, editor, and chief editor of the news outlets were not aware of their responsibilities. Opinions of national and international organizations are being published about a sub judice contempt of court case, the order said.

From the written answers of the accused, it seemed that they did not seek professional legal opinion from anyone, it said, adding that the position taken before the court is not in line with the best practices in the world.

The story is being updated.