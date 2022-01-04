Rain wreaks havoc in Balochistan as Sindh experiences light shower

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A heavy rainfall on Tuesday wreaked havoc in Balochistan’s coastal areas including Turbat, damaging several houses in Dasht Bilingor, Dalesar, Balkross and Kashap.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has called a meeting to monitor the situation.

The rain spell also entered the Sindh province causing drizzles and light showers in different cities, including Karachi.

The rains have been brought by "a strong westerly wave" that have entered the western and upper parts of the country, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Balochistan's coastal belt, however, has received heavy rain which left several areas inundated in Kech, Gawadar, Turbat, Buleda, Tump and Bilnagor.

Footage aired on SAMAA TV show water in the streets and several walls that have collapsed.

Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) along with the local administration has begun the rescue work.

Heavy machinery has been clearing the roads and delivering the relief supplies to the affectees, according to officials.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded the highest 137mm of rain in Pasni, 104mm in Gwadar, 74mm in Ormara, 44mm in Turbat and 40mm in Jiwani.

Rakhshan, Qalat, Zhob and Sibbi divisions have also been hit by rains. The Met Office has issued a flood warning in the area. It has predicted that heavy rains and snowfall will continue for the next five days under the a new system which entered Balochistan on Sunday.

Many residents have reported the gas and power outage in different areas.

In Ziarat and the joining areas snowfall began early in the morning on the Tuesday, continuing throughout the day with brief intervals.

Rain in Karachi brings pleasant chill

People sit around fire to keep themselves warm during chilled weather as temperature dropped in Karachi after rain on Tuesday. PHOTO ONLINE

The same system has brought rain to Karachi and other Sindh cities.

DG Met Sardar Sarfraz says the rain would lash Sindh cities, including Karachi, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Dadu, from January 4 to January 7.

In Karachi, the second rain spell of the winter began with a drizzle that continued late into the night with intermittent showers at some places.

The Meteorological Department reported that Quaidabad area received the most rain that was recorded at 5mm. Gulshan-e-Hadeed and PAF base recorded 2mm rain. Karachi airport, the Met Complex at the University Road, and PAF Masroor base recorded from 1.8 to 1.2 millimetres rain.

The roads in Saddar, Liaqautabad, Guru Mandi, MA Jinnah Road, North Nazimabad, FB Area and other neighbourhoods become slippery. Motorcyclists faced difficulties and traffic flow slowed.

The rain also caused temperatures to drop in the city. With an increased chill in the air, people seemed to enjoy the weather. Some even made bonfires.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.