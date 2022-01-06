Thursday, January 6, 2022  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Rain, motorbike and a tale of two tails

The missing dumchis have caused much agony

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

The rainy season shows no mercy to motorbike riders in Pakistan, especially in urban centers like Lahore and Karachi. At the first drop of rain, they rush to move their bikes under a shelter because water in the engine or ignition system is always a bad news. If they are lucky, the engine would start in the first attempt. If not, they’ll have to drag the motorbike to a nearby mechanic to get it “direct” (rewiring the motorbike so that it starts without ignition).

Simply put, everything is stacked against motorcyclists in a rainy season. You cannot but sympathize with them.

But they are not always on the receiving end. They also cause ample nuisance to others, especially to fellow road users, including other bikers, and pedestrian.

Mainly, it is due to their refusal to put mud flap at the rear end of mudguards. For them, mud flap’s purpose is too trivial to spend money on it.  

In local lexicon, a mud flap is called dumchi (literally, a small tail). Every bike must have two of them, one for the front wheel, the other for the rear. It prevents mud and water from splashing as the motorbike moves forwards. If a motorbike with mud flaps is wading through rain water, other riders and pedestrians are saved from being splashed with rain water all over them. 

But most bikers insist on moving around without mud flaps. While they move along their way, the splash from their rear wheel stains those riding behind them. 

Riders say that only if some of their fellows are more considerate towards others, the agony of a rainy season can be minimized.

The two missing tails, if brought back, could change the tale of a rainy season for many.

Reporting by Mohammad Ali Raza with cameraperson Jawad Yahya in Lahore

