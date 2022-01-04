Rain in Karachi, mini-budget, Omicron update

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Several parts of Karachi are expected to receive a second spell of winter showers for four days starting today under influence of a strong weather system, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said.

Moreover, rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is expected till Thursday, January 6, in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, and Khairpur.

President Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate meeting today in order to allow the government to lay before it the supplementary finance bill 2021 or mini-budget. More to read here about mini-budget.

The federal government had already tabled the supplementary finance bill 2021 (mini-budget) and the State Bank of Pakistan Autonomy bill in the National Assembly. It said the supplementary finance bill, paving the way for the increase in the General Sales Tax (GST) on 150 items including smartphones, computers, jewellery, and vehicles. Read the full story here.

Administrator Murtaza Wahab has revealed that the coronavirus infection rate in Karachi has crossed 6% and the majority of the cases reported in the city are of the Omicron variant. This means out of every 15 people submitting samples, one is testing positive for Covid-19. Experts said that people get vaccinated and use mask mandatory.

The NCOC on Monday held a meeting to review the situation in the country. A statement after the meeting confirmed that the fifth Covid-19 wave was sweeping through Pakistan. “The fifth wave of COVID-19 which is Omicron-driven, is spreading at a great pace,” the statement read.

“The forum agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime,” the statement said. The NCOC urged people to follow the SOPs. Read here.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has moved back the second phase of local government elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to March from January. However, it has rejected a government request to reschedule the election for May. Now the polling will be held on March 27 instead of January 16, according to the ECP. Click for the full story.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released the tax directory of parliamentarians for the year 2019, providing details on how much income tax was paid by each of the Senators, members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and members of the provincial assemblies(MPAs).

The data reveals that the income tax paid by Prime Minister Imran Khan jumped to a staggering Rs9.8 million in 2019 from just Rs280,000 in 2018. The prime minister received Rs38.9 million from normal income (business income, salary, dividends) and Rs2.28 million from presumptive income (rental income, profit on debt, exports). He also received Rs2.36 million from agricultural income.

In total, the prime minister earned Rs43.5 million in a year. Click here for more details.

