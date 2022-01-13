Quetta police detain assistant commissioner amid crackdown against protesters

The police in Quetta briefly detained Quetta Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Ali Durrani as they launched a crackdown against young doctors protesting near the Red Zone on Wednesday.

The doctors and paramedics were trying to enter the Red Zon to stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister House.

The police used baton-charge to dissuade them and arrested at least 25 of the protesters.

Young doctors and paramedics across Balochistan have been protesting for over four months now. Their demands are basic: better facilities, cheap medicines, and proper machinery at hospitals.

Videos from the protest, available with SAMAA Digital, show police officers beating up demonstrators with sticks.

As the police charge at the doctors, some of the policemen also got hold of the assistant commissioner and dragged him to a police van.

However, their colleagues recognised Durrani and apologized to him.

An assistant commissioner heads local administration at the sub-district level.

The baton charge on Wednesday left several doctors and paramedics injured.

However, the doctors ended their boycott of emergency departments on Thursday after successful negotiation with the provincial ministers, but they boycott for Out Door Patient (OPD) clinics and hospital wards continues.

Balochistan Health Minister Ahsan Shah said the government has accepted almost all demands from the doctors who are also demanding a pay raise.

He said the pay raise would incur additional Rs`17 billion of expenses to the exchequer.