News

Punjab govt announces compensation for Murree deaths

Punjab CM holds meeting over the tragedy

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Posted: Jan 9, 2022

The Punjab government has announced that it will provide compensation to the families of the 22 people who died in Murree on Friday night after being stranded in a snowstorm.

Men, women and children died waiting to be rescued on Kuldana Road area in Murree. The deaths have led to an outcry and the government, specifically Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, has come under fire over what the opposition has called “criminal negligence.”

The provincial government says Rs800,000 per person will be offered to the families, according to a statement issued by the Punjab government on Sunday.

Buzdar on Sunday held a meeting with senior officials to discuss the situation in Murree, the statement said.

The CM was told that the situation in Murree had returned to normalcy. 

The chief minister said his heart goes out to the families of the people who died in Murree. The tragedy has saddened everyone in Pakistan, he said.

Before the meeting, the chief minister took an aerial view of the rescue operation being carried out in Murree. He arrived in the city in a helicopter earlier on Sunday and left soon afterwards.

TV footage showed Buzdar and other officials in a helicopter as it flies over the snow covered city of Murree.

Buzdar is later seen walking at a helipad walking over snow.

