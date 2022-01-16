Sunday, January 16, 2022  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Punjab education minister lauds decision against Djokovic, gets called out

Minister says tennis player should have made better decision

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Photo: Online

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has been in the headlines since the start of 2022 due to his immigration troubles in Australia after he was allowed entry without being vaccinated against coronavirus. 

The latest on the issue is that Australian immigration authorities have cancelled his visa and his appeal against deportation has also been rejected by the court.  

Celebrities and sports personalities all over the world have weighed in on the controversy and whether Djokovic should be allowed to play despite his unvaccinated status. 

However, Sunday he got a message from Punjab’s Education Minister Dr Murad Raas who took to Twitter to offer his opinion. 

Raas tweeted, “Great decision by Australian Courts. No one should be above the law when it comes to vaccination. Either you get vaccinated or stay home isolated. Novak Djokovic should have made better decisions.” 

However, as Dr Raas advised Djokovic to make better decisions, he was called out by several people, especially government school teachers, for the poor state of affairs at his department.

Teachers told him to pay attention to the issue of transfer and posting.

Some of the teachers were especially irritated at the education department decision to impose heavy fines on teachers for arriving late at the schools.

Pakistan is under the grip of fifth coronavirus wave and the positivity rate has risen to 7.8%. In Lahore, this rate is 8.19%. A meeting of provincial health and education ministers is being held Monday to suggest new precautionary measures at schools, colleges, and universities. 

