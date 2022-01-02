Sunday, January 2, 2022  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1443
PTI’s Haleem Adil smells ‘conspiracy’ behind viral video addressing him

He was called out for his criticism of Sindh Police

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Posted: Jan 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

A video addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has gone viral on the internet. The person in the video is apparently hinting at Sheikh’s criticism of Sindh Police. 

In the video, the Sindh Police’s bulletproof vests, a rifle, a pistol and a pair of handcuffs can be seen. A man can be heard saying, “Haleem Adil Sheikh sahab where are you? [You are] not talking about the personnel of Sindh Police these days? Heard that on the first morning of 2022, another policeman embraced martyrdom, that too due to robbers’ firing? Allah!” 

The face of the person recording the video cannot be seen. Sheikh, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, has called the video “a conspiracy.” 

“I have nothing against the police. This can’t be a video from the police. The directors and producers are sitting in the Bilawal House and the CM House,” said Sheikh in a video message. 

He said claimed that Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Zardari and Murad Ali Shah were behind this conspiracy. 

“Murad Ali Shah, you are behind it and it is also your responsibility to identify those responsible for it.” 

Karachi's Additional Inspector General Karachi Imran Yaqub Minhas could not be reached for a comment on the viral videol.

Sheikh has filed an application with the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter. 

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah Haleem Adil Sheikh Sindh Police
 
