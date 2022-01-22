PTI names Hammad Azhar as Lahore mayoral candidate

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated Hammad Azhar as the party’s candidate for the mayorship of Lahore.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the nomination.

Punjab is expected to hold the local bodies elections in March.

Azhar is PTI’s Member National Assembly from NA-126 (Lahore). He is currently serving as federal energy minister.

SAMAA TV has reported that Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Industries and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal were also considered for the post.

Azhar’s father Mian Azhar has served as the province’s governor from 1990 to 1992.

Earlier today, while addressing a press conference with Mehmood ur Rahshid, Azhar said that PTI will give an alternative and honest leadership to the people of Lahore. It will get rid of the culture of mafias introduced by the PMLN, he said.

“We will take development to all of Lahore and not only to a few upscale areas,” he said.

Rashid said that the local bodies bill has been tabled in the assembly.

“The bill is being deliberated upon in the standing committee. We are trying to build a consensus of all political parties on the bill,” he said.

Rashid is part of the three-member committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the allocation of tickets and selection of candidates for upcoming Punjab local government polls.

Senator Saif Ullah Niazi and PTI General Secretary Aamir Kiani are also part of the committee.

The date of polls is yet to finalized, according to Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.

On December 22, Bashart told media that the Punjab government will decide the date after consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PTI has been actively trying to put on a good show in Punjab’s local bodies polls after its dismal performace in the first round of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies polls held on December 19.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) won 20 seats while the PTI bagged 13 seats.

JUI-F also won the mayorship of the provincial capital Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu. In Mardan, ANP ‘s candidate for mayor swept the polls.

After the results, PTI Chairman Imran Khan dissolved all organizations of the party on December 24 and constituted a 21-member committee to work out a new constitution and structure of the party, according to Fawad Chaudhry.

On December 25, PM Khan announced party’s new organisational structure with Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar as the secretary-general and Amir Mahmood Kayani as the additional secretary-general.

Meanwhile, these leaders are heading PTI in their respective provinces.