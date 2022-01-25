PSL7 anthem, Covid updates, cryptocurrencies crash

Here are the stories, updates and developments we are following Tuesday, January 25, 2022:

Pakistan’s active number of Covid-19 cases has increased by seven times in less than a month. In the last 24 hours, as many as 6,357 coronavirus cases were reported nationwide. Consequently, the positivity rate has climbed to 12.81%.

During the 5th wave, Karachi has become a Covid hub with a positivity rate of 40.68%.

Read more: At least 10 days of isolation required for Omicron

Health experts fear Pakistan might experience its peak in the first or second week of February.

More foreign cricketers arrived in Karachi Monday to be a part of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League which will blast into action at the National Stadium from February 27.

“I am very excited to be touring Pakistan and looking forward to sampling the cuisine and seeing the culture,” said Multan Sultans’ Johnson Charles.

Social media is overflowing with praise for the PSL7 anthem Agay Dekh but some people were expecting a little more.

Agay Dekh features Atif Aslam and Aima Baig and has been produced by electropop artist Abdullah Siddiqui.

The cryptocurrency market has suffered a loss of over $1,000 billion since November 2021. The value declined last week and the trend continued Monday as well.

Premium digital currency Bitcoin’s value fell by 6.84% Monday. It is now valued at $33,541. In just four days, its value has reduced by $10,000.

Yemeni rebels fired missiles at the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia Monday, with the US mobilising to help intercept them and a Saudi-led coalition hitting back by blowing up the insurgents’ launchpad.

The latest intra-regional exchanges of fire propelled into a second week a sharp escalation of hostilities stemming from Yemen’s civil war, where Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and others support the government against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

The State Bank of Pakistan has decided it will not increase the interest rate and keep it at 9.75% for the next two months.

Addressing the media after a monetary policy committee meeting, SBP Governor Raza Baqir said that the interest rate has been kept the same as the central bank sees inflation easing and then reducing in the future.

He said the reduced projection is based on four factors:

Economic indicators such as large-scale manufacturing or big industry growth has slowed down.

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has inaugurated Pakistan’s first freight train service in Karachi which will help ease the delivery of goods to other parts of the country.

Addressing the ceremony on Monday, the minister said that the project is a milestone in the history of Pakistan.

The port is expected to handle 3.1 million containers per annum and it will be capable of generating revenue of Rs6 billion per annum.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.