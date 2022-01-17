PSL crowds will be Covid super-spreaders: Medical experts

Medical experts have said that allowing crowds at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) games can cause the spread of Covid cases and only limited and vaccinated people, if any, should be allowed at the venue.

Talking to Samaa Digital, Indus Hospital Chief Dr Abdul Bari Khan said that ideally no crowds should be allowed at the games. The real number of Covid cases is much higher than reported, because the majority of people do not even get tested, he added.

Dr Bari said that big crowds at the Kumbh mela pilgrimage in India had caused a spike in Covid cases. Even in case of limited crowds, only completely vaccinated people should be allowed to attend the games, he suggested.

Epidemiology specialist at Aga Khan Hospital Dr Faisal Mehmood added that the severity of the fifth wave will only become clearer by the end of January, when the PSL is scheduled to start.

He suggested that attendance at the PSL games should be limited and SOPs should be followed strictly.

Dr Faisal corroborated Dr Bari’s stance that the actual number of Covid cases is much higher than reported cases. His reason was different, however. He said the official numbers don’t include repeat tests and many people do not even get tested.

He expects that given the current rate, the number of cases will only go up in the coming week. Big crowded festivals in the city area super spreaders.

Dr Faisal said that the imposition of a complete lockdown is unlikely but some restrictions can be employed such as, the closure of dine-ins at restaurants, and parceled food at weddings rather than eating on the spot.

Dr Aftab of Services Hospital said that if the world’s biggest sporting event, the China Olympics, could be revamped for Covid, then surely we can make some changes for the PSL. We should try to hold the event without crowds, he suggested.

He said that hospitals are crowded with patients with the flu and cough, and a major reason for that is not changing weather conditions, but that people are afraid to get tested.

A decision on crowds at the PSL games would be made on January 19.