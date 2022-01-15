Protests against Sindh LG law escalate with MQM sit-in announcement

The protest against the Sindh Local Government Act 2021 passed by the Sindh Assembly in December escalated on Saturday with joint opposition staging a huge rally near the Karachi Press Club.

The joint rally by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Grand Democratic Alliance drew a large crowd that gathered at the Fawara Chowk near the Karachi Press Club.

MQM leader Amir Khan announced that his party would also stage a sit-in against the law. Participant of the rally would not return from here, he said addressing the rally.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has already staged a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly. The sit-in entered its 16th day on Saturday and no end was in sight despite the Sindh government and JI holding talks to end the impasse.

Karachi JI Amir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, who is leading the protest, said that the JI would on Sunday hold a protest at the Sharae Faisal, the main artery of the city.

He said the JI had communicated its demands to the Sindh government and if no meaningful response is seen from the government the party would announce its next plan of action on Sunday.

The joint opposition rally, meanwhile, caused a massive traffic jam in and around the Saddar area. Commuters returning homes were stuck in the traffic.

The traffic jam has affected a large area and several roads. M.A. Jinnah Road was choked while roads in areas such as Guru Mandir and Delhi Colony had also clogged up.

PHOTO Abdul Moiz Malik

Sindh government response

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said that political parties who supported the mini-budget were trying to distract the masses from the real issue of inflation by staging a protest against the local government law.

Ghani accused the MQM and JI of propagating hatred through the banners they have displayed across the city.

He said the parties who were protesting against the LG law had not uttered a single word against the gas shortage in Karachi.