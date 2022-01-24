Monday, January 24, 2022  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Professional choreographers train wedding guests for perfect Mehendi dance

Why people spend big on getting their moves right

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

A spoon, a drum, a stereo and few friends gyrating to songs, this was the sum total of a mehendi or mayun function in older times, and no one said the something was wanting.

But things have changed now

As weddings become extravaganzas with multiple functions stretched across days, sometimes even weeks, every last bit is meticulously planned so that nothing goes astray. This includes dances. 

The dances no longer simply mean friends and family getting together to shake a leg. Now, they are carefully choregraphed sequences so no one lifts their right hand when they are supposed to move their left leg. 

It can’t be left on guests to come up with moves on the spot. This task is given to professional choreographers who work for months with families to work on a perfect dance routine. 

Booking a good choreographer or dance guru is an uphill task. You may have to wait for almost a month.

Those who put hundreds of thousands of rupees on this endeavor say they want perfection at the event.

And what does a dance guru feel about the guest learning to master their move.

They are not good student, often. "Choreographing families is the most difficult thing to do. You need to work really hard," says one dance guru.

And it is not much ado about nothing. The hard work pays when bridesmaids rule the dance floor.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Green Line buses pelted with stones
Karachi Green Line buses pelted with stones
Imran Khan: If ousted, I will be a bigger threat
Imran Khan: If ousted, I will be a bigger threat
More cold weather forecast for Karachi
More cold weather forecast for Karachi
Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested
Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested
Karachi lockdown, weather updates, Yemen under attack
Karachi lockdown, weather updates, Yemen under attack
PTI names Hammad Azhar as Lahore mayoral candidate
PTI names Hammad Azhar as Lahore mayoral candidate
Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s warning
Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s warning
Explosion in Kohat leaves four dead, one child injured
Explosion in Kohat leaves four dead, one child injured
PM Khan to answer phone calls from citizens today
PM Khan to answer phone calls from citizens today
Security guard, two policemen arrested for short term kidnappings
Security guard, two policemen arrested for short term kidnappings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.