Professional choreographers train wedding guests for perfect Mehendi dance

Why people spend big on getting their moves right

A spoon, a drum, a stereo and few friends gyrating to songs, this was the sum total of a mehendi or mayun function in older times, and no one said the something was wanting.

But things have changed now.

As weddings become extravaganzas with multiple functions stretched across days, sometimes even weeks, every last bit is meticulously planned so that nothing goes astray. This includes dances.

The dances no longer simply mean friends and family getting together to shake a leg. Now, they are carefully choregraphed sequences so no one lifts their right hand when they are supposed to move their left leg.

It can’t be left on guests to come up with moves on the spot. This task is given to professional choreographers who work for months with families to work on a perfect dance routine.

Booking a good choreographer or dance guru is an uphill task. You may have to wait for almost a month.

Those who put hundreds of thousands of rupees on this endeavor say they want perfection at the event.

And what does a dance guru feel about the guest learning to master their move.

They are not good student, often. "Choreographing families is the most difficult thing to do. You need to work really hard," says one dance guru.

And it is not much ado about nothing. The hard work pays when bridesmaids rule the dance floor.