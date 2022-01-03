Prime Minister’s income tax payments jump to 9.8 million

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released the tax directory of parliamentarians for the year 2019, providing details on how much income tax was paid by each of the Senators, members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and members of the provincial assemblies(MPAs).

The data reveals that the income tax paid by Prime Minister Imran Khan jumped to a staggering Rs9.8 million in 2019 from just Rs280,000 in 2018. The prime minister received Rs38.9 million from normal income (business income, salary, dividends) and Rs2.28 million from presumptive income (rental income, profit on debt, exports). He also received Rs2.36 million from agricultural income.

In total, the prime minister earned Rs43.5 million in a year.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who was a member of the economic and finance committee in 2019, paid Rs26.6 million as income tax.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem paid Rs4.2 million while Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz paid Rs900,000.

The biggest taxpayer among the parliamentarians was PTI’s MNA from Karachi Najeeb Haroon. He paid Rs140.7 million in income tax.

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F) Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood paid Rs32.28 million in income tax.

Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif paid nearly Rs9.73 million in tax in 2018 but the figure came down to around Rs8.24 million in 2019.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif paid Rs8.7 million in 2018 but the figure slumped to Rs7.1 million in 2019.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had paid an income tax of nearly Rs300,000 in 2018 but the payment went up to Rs535,000 in 2019.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari had paid Rs2.8 million in 2018 but the number came down to Rs2.2 million in 2019.

Ex-Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani did not pay any tax in the year 2019, neither did senators Pulwasha Khan and Quratulain Marri of the PPP.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of the PPP paid Rs93,000 in taxes.

Senator Musadik Malik of the Pakistan Mulsim League Nawaz filed tax returns of Rs175,000 in 2019.

MQM’s Faisal Subzwari paid Rs2,000 in income tax while Senator Khalida Ateeb paid just Rs315 rupees as income tax.

Senator Umer Farooq of the Awami National Party was another parliamentarian to play low tax. His tax return indicated that he paid only Rs1288 as income tax.

The tax directory offers details on 80 Senators, 312 MNAs, 44 Balochistan Assembly members, 91 KP Assembly members, 327 Punjab Assembly members, and 149 Sindh Assembly members.