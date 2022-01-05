Wednesday, January 5, 2022  | 31 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Prepare for more rain, army rescues in Balochistan

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
Categories, nominees for PCB Awards 2021 unveiled. Read the list at this link.
This is the outlook for Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Today is the birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party and is considered the father of democracy in Pakistan.

  • It will continue to rain till January 7. Expect temperatures to drop to the single digits in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after January 8.
  • Gwadar and Turbat are flooded, houses have been destroyed in parts of Balochistan and the army has been called in to rescue people.
  • The Jamaat-e-Islami continues it protest outside the Sindh Assembly in Karachi against the new local government law.
  • Sindh’s administration is preparing for the spread of Omicron and may consider closing schools.
  • The Sindh governor’s nephew was bitten by a dog and the family could not get the victim vaccinated at a government hospital. After much searching they found it available at a private hospital where it was extremely expensive. Imran Ismail held a press conference to criticise the Sindh government.
  • Categories, nominees for PCB Awards 2021 unveiled. Read the list at this link.

 
