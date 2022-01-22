Saturday, January 22, 2022  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1443
PPP’s Saeed Ghani blames govt for urea shortage

Says party to hold protest on January 24

Posted: Jan 22, 2022
Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has blamed the federal government for the urea shortage which forced farmers to protest.

“Pakistan has been suffering from the sheer incompetence of the government and the recent urea shortage is just another example of that,” he said. “Pakistan Peoples Party will hold a protest on January 24 in Karachi in solidarity with farmers.”

Farmers across Sindh held strikes over the shortage of urea and its illegal sale on January 21.

However, the government said that urea production has gone up to 25,000 tons a day in Pakistan and it blamed the five-fold difference in prices on smuggling, leading to local shortages.

The PPP leader called upon Sindh’s opposition political parties to hold talks with the provincial government for an amicable resolution on the local government law instead of “political point-scoring”.

“The MQM-P has tried to spread ethnic differences in the province instead of constructively criticizing the law,” he added.

On the other hand, the Jamaat-e-Islami’s sit-in against the law outside the Sindh Assembly has entered its 23rd day.

