PPP to march on Islamabad ahead of PDM

Bilawal vows to oust the government

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has launched the “new phase” of protest to oust the Imran Khan-led government. He announced a long march on Islamabad on February 27.

“We will launch a long march on February 27 from Mazar-e-Quaid to Islamabad,” Bilawal said briefing media after PPP’s Central Executive Committee meeting in Lahore.

The PPP leader shared a white paper and said it will highlight the “incompetence and corruption” of the ruling PTI. “PPP has waged a struggled in the past to rescue Pakistan and we are ready to do so again,” he remarked.

“The workers of the party will reach Islamabad at all costs and put forth their demands,” he said. “All institutions should remain neutral.”

He urged the people to join the struggle and get their economic and democratic rights back adding “we have to liberate Pakistan again”.

The PPP leader also demanded fair and transparent elections and urged a probe in foreign funding cases against PTI.

“We will move courts against the electronic voting machines (EVMs),” he added.

Bilawal accused the government of compromising the economic sovereignty of the country. “The State Bank of Pakistan will no more be answerable to parliament,” he said.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also demanded an independent investigation of the PTI foreign funding case and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down.

“PTI’s declared and undeclared accounts should be made public and a Joint Investigation Team should be formed,” Maryam Nawaz said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PTI
 
HOME  
 
 

