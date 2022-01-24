Monday, January 24, 2022  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > News

PPP, farmers hold Karachi, Hyderabad tractor rally against fertilizer shortage

Bilawal Bhutto to address the rally

Posted: Jan 24, 2022
Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Photo: Twitter/ PPP

The Pakistan Peoples Party staged a protest in Hyderabad Monday against the government amid a urea or fertilizer shortage.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the protest.

The Tractor March of farmers in Hyderabad will end at Fateh Chowk. Several PPP leaders have joined the rally.

On the other hand, farmers have organized a rally in Karachi too which marched from Malir to Mazar-e-Quaid. PPP leaders Agha Rafiullah, Sajid Jokhio and Salman Murad attended the “Kissan Rally” in Karachi.

In Sukkur, former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah will lead the Tractor Trolley March.

On Saturday, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has blamed the federal government for the urea shortage which forced farmers to protest and said the party will hold protests to express solidarity with farmers.

Farmers across Sindh held strikes over the shortage of urea and its illegal sale on January 21.

PPP’s central Punjab president Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that the farmer’s march would merge into the party’s long march against the government on February 27.

More to follow..

