Policemen suspended for manhandling women in Quetta

A video of Quetta police manhandling women and pushing them into a police van has gone viral on the internet.

The incident took place within the remit of Quaidabad police station. Additional SHO Quaidabad police station Chaudhry Naveed, along with a police party, can be seen in the video dragging three women into the van.

SHO Naveed told SAMAA Digital that one of the women’s father Khadim Hussain filed a complaint that his daughter Zainab has left the house and gone to her friend’s house. The police raided a house on Mission Road to bring her back.

Quetta Deputy Inspector General Fida Hussain has suspended the policemen involved in the incident. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has ordered the inspector general to investigate the incident.

The video drew strong reaction on social media where policemen are being criticized for not using policewomen during the raid.