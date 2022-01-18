Tuesday, January 18, 2022  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Policeman who killed young man in robbery ‘dies by suicide’

Farzand last week shot dead newly-wed Shahrukh outside his home

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
A policeman who was found involved in killing a young man in a robbery has died by suicide in Karachi, officials have said.

The police had raided his location to arrest him.

Farzand Ali used to work as a policeman in the day and moonlighted as a robber in the night, SAMAA TV said.

He was posted to guard the office of the Karachi West district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

His latest victim was Shahrukh Khan, who was shot dead outside his home at the Kashmir Road on Wednesday, January 12.

Shahrukh had been married just two days before his death.

The robber shot him dead as his sister and mother watched terrified.

The incident was captured on CCTV video, which on closer examination revealed to police investigators that the robber was one from their own ranks.

Officials claim a police party raided a location in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Monday night and Farzad Ali shot himself dead seeing his imminent arrest.

However, the police narrative also raises a few questions.

Officials say Farzand Ali was on duty at the SSP office on the night before the robbery, namely Wednesday night, but he went awol from Thursday.

His sister claims Farzand Ali did not return home on Thursday.

Then there is another fact about Farzand: he had a chequered past.

Farzand Ali was suspended from the police service three times between 2018 and 2022 over his alleged involvement in robberies, drugs and illegal arms trade.

He was allowed to work again each time to play with human lives.

His mysterious death leaves several questions.

