Police constable killed in Kohat attack

A police constable was killed Tuesday afternoon after unidentified men attacked a police team near Kohat’s Banda Road.

The polio team remained safe during the attack and has been moved to a secure place, the police said. The policeman surveilling the area as the polio workers were administering polio drops to the children.

Suddenly, masked men on a motorcycle opened fire. According to rescue officials, constable Hamid Khawasi sustained multiple wounds and passed away on the spot. His body has been moved to the KDA Hospital.

The police have cordoned of entry and exit points of Kohat. A search operation is underway. Later in the day, Kohat DIG Tahir Ayub reached the crime site as well.

In a media talk afterward, he said that polio drive in the district will continue as per schedule. “We have increased security of the polio teams.”

DIG Ayub added that investigation into the killing have begun and its findings will soon be shared.

Meanwhile, the police officer was laid to rest in Civil Lines Tuesday evening.

First drive of 2022

Pakistan began the first polio drive of 2022 on January 24. This year, the goal is to vaccinate 22.4 million children under the age of five years in 70 districts of the country.

“Our aim is to ensure timely and repeated vaccination of eligible children. In 2022, the Polio programme will focus on sustaining the gains achieved in 2021. A targeted approach is being adopted to address the challenges in high-risk areas,” SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Monday.

More than 150,000 trained and dedicated “Sehat Muhafiz” workers have been hired to vaccinate children at their doorstep.

The inoculation in six sensitive district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began on January 17.