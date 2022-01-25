Tuesday, January 25, 2022  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PML-N wants Shahzad Akbar’s name put on ECL

The leader resigned as PM's advisor on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or PML-N has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding PTI leader Shahzad Akbar's name be placed on the Exit Control List. The move comes a day after Akbar resigned as PM's advisor on accountability and interior. The resolution was submitted by PML-N's Sadia Taimoor. It stated that Shahzad Akbar used the tag of accountability as a means to "take revenge". He was accused of receiving a large amounts of money in a broadsheet scandal, it claimed, adding that the cases filed by Akbar against opposition leaders have proved to be a "bundle of lies". On Monday, Shahzad Akbar resigned as Prime Minister Imran Khan's advisor on accountability. Reports revealed the premier was unhappy with what was described as a slow pace of trials in mega corruption cases. He conveyed that he was annoyed at the advisor. In July 2020, Akbar had claimed that over Rs700 billion from Pakistan were laundered to off-shore banks. He vowed to recover this amount. The PTI leader was also a key member in the Panama Papers case during which former PM Nawaz Sharif was convicted. He had been tasked to ensure the PML-N founder returned to Pakistan, which hasn't happened yet. At a press conference on Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Akbar's resignation will not have any affect on the corruption cases that are in court. You worked under tremendous pressure,it was never easy to take on Mafias but way you worked and handled cases is admirable, more important work is now awaiting you Inshallah.. https://t.co/JSYKHYdCAt— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 24, 2022 He congratulated the former advisor and added that he would continue to work as a core PTI member.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or PML-N has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding PTI leader Shahzad Akbar’s name be placed on the Exit Control List.

The move comes a day after Akbar resigned as PM’s advisor on accountability and interior.

The resolution was submitted by PML-N’s Sadia Taimoor. It stated that Shahzad Akbar used the tag of accountability as a means to “take revenge”.

He was accused of receiving a large amounts of money in a broadsheet scandal, it claimed, adding that the cases filed by Akbar against opposition leaders have proved to be a “bundle of lies”.

On Monday, Shahzad Akbar resigned as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advisor on accountability. Reports revealed the premier was unhappy with what was described as a slow pace of trials in mega corruption cases. He conveyed that he was annoyed at the advisor.

In July 2020, Akbar had claimed that over Rs700 billion from Pakistan were laundered to off-shore banks. He vowed to recover this amount. The PTI leader was also a key member in the Panama Papers case during which former PM Nawaz Sharif was convicted. He had been tasked to ensure the PML-N founder returned to Pakistan, which hasn’t happened yet.

At a press conference on Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Akbar’s resignation will not have any affect on the corruption cases that are in court.

He congratulated the former advisor and added that he would continue to work as a core PTI member.

 
ECL PML-N Shahzad Akbar
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PML-N demands Shahzad Akbar put on ECL, Shahzad Akbar resigns
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
SHC orders demolition of KDA Officers Sports Complex in Gulistan-e-Johar
SHC orders demolition of KDA Officers Sports Complex in Gulistan-e-Johar
DHA residents go to court for water, again
DHA residents go to court for water, again
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's Saddar, Clifton
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Saddar, Clifton
Snowfall stops in northern areas, Karachi shivers
Snowfall stops in northern areas, Karachi shivers
Another PIA flight attendant escapes in Canada
Another PIA flight attendant escapes in Canada
Journalist shot dead in car outside Lahore Press Club
Journalist shot dead in car outside Lahore Press Club
Slow trials? Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM accountability advisor
Slow trials? Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM accountability advisor
Zahir Jaffer back on his feet after declared 'medically fit'
Zahir Jaffer back on his feet after declared ‘medically fit’
Pakistan's Supreme Court makes history with first woman judge
Pakistan’s Supreme Court makes history with first woman judge
First freight train service in Karachi to ease container traffic
First freight train service in Karachi to ease container traffic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.