PM looking for new accountability advisor after Akbar’s poor performance

He is angry at slow pace of corruption trials

Posted: Jan 19, 2022
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan is unhappy with the slow pace of trials in mega corruption cases. He has conveyed his annoyance to his Advisor on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

According to SAMAA TV’s Abbas Shabbir, PM Khan expressed his dissatisfaction with Akbar’s performance at a meeting Friday at the prime minister office.

PM said that those indicted in corruption cases worth billions of dollars are portraying themselves as innocent. He remarked that open and shut cases are being delayed due to poor prosecution.

The extradition treaty with the United Kingdom was discussed in the meeting, according to Shabbir. PM was irked at the lack of progress on the issue even after four years.

The prime minister is looking for Akbar’s replacement and has conducted interviews of candidates.

SAMAA TV’s anchor Nadeem Malik revealed that Hasnain Asghar and Azhar Siddique have been interviewed Friday as possible replacements.

However, talking on SAMAA TV’s program Nadeem Malik LIVE, Akbar denied the news and said that his job is not to pursue cases.

"It is important to understand the system. An advisor with no executive power is not responsible for a trial. Even if the PM is unhappy, it is with the performance of other departments.”

The government is answerable for investigations. But once a challan is submitted in court, it is their duty to fix the cases for hearing.

“We have filed applications for daily hearings of these cases but it is not happening. These questions should be asked of the judiciary.”

Akbar said that a draft bill to reform the judicial system has been worked upon after extensive consultations with the judiciary, bar councils and civil society. It will be presented in the federal cabinet meeting next week.

On the extradition treaty, he said that Pakistan and the UK are working on a repatriation treaty for those who overstay their visas and not an extradition treaty.

"There have been issues between the two countries on the extradition treaty for the past 15 years. We have agreed on the text, now both parliaments have to ratify it."

