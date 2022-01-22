PM Khan to answer phone calls from citizens on Sunday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer phone calls from the general public on Sunday in a televised appearance. The program Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam will start at 3:00pm.

People can call on the number 0519224900 and voice their issues to the premier exclusively. The telephonic conversations would be aired live on television, radio, and digital media, said Senator Faisal Javed.

The PM has also urged the international community to provide “immediate humanitarian relief” to millions of Afghan citizens on the brink of starvation.

In a tweet on Saturday, PM Khan said that the international community is obligated to aid Afghan citizens under the principle of Responsibility to Protect (R2P), adopted unanimously by the United Nations.

He also shared a media report about former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s letter to the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, calling on her to help raise $4.5bn (£3.3bn) for Afghanistan.

The former UK premier warned that more than 23 million people were at risk of starvation if aid did not materialize.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been vocal about providing humanitarian relief to the citizens of Afghanistan specifically after the Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15, 2021.