PM Imran signs public version of first-ever National Security Policy

Prime Minister Imran Khan has signed the public version of the first-ever National Security Policy of Pakistan for the years 2022-2026.

At the inauguration ceremony, which took place in Islamabad, the premier said that Pakistan, since its evolution, has had a one-dimensional security policy where the focus was on the military.

"For the first time, the National Security Division has developed a consensus document which defines national security in a proper way."

The new policy is common-man-centric and aims to protect the vulnerable segments of society.

The prime minister said we need to realise that our biggest security is when the people become stakeholders and stand up for the country. "And this can be achieved through inclusive growth. We need to develop as a nation, not in sections."

We need to protect the most vulnerable people, he emphasised.

IMF conditions sabotage economic security

The prime minister regretted that Pakistan never truly understood the concept of a coordination national security policy that secures our economy.

"You can't secure yourself until and unless your economy is developed. If your economy is in a situation where you have to go to the International Monetary Fund, it means that your security is sabotaged."

The PM explained that a country goes to IMF as its last resort because it (the fund) provides the cheapest loans. "But then they have demand that you have to fulfill. And these compromise your security because you have to put a burden on the people."

He added the goal is to now adopt a single-direction approach, whether it's the government, the forces, or the people.

National education system

The PM said that an education system develops the nation.

"Our education sections comprises a three-tier system, English-medium, Urdu-medium, and madrassahs. Such a system has huge consequences in society."

It's worse when class is involved in this. "This system is based on inequality. This is why we have introduced a single national curriculum for all."

Rule of law

Pakistan's biggest problem is the establishment of the rule of law, the prime minister pointed out. "Massive and developed nations where there was no law for the rich have been reduced to dust."

I have seen all of Switzerland and Austria. I tell you that our northern areas are more beautiful. But, they earn $60b from tourism. How do they progress? It is because of rule of law.

He said that Pakistan has suffered greatly at the hand of mafias and cartels. "I recently called a meeting of regulators and told them that aren't protecting the people. They told me that there are 900 cases and stay orders against them. This means that the commissions and regulations have been stopped from doing their job. This is how strong mafias are."

So the national security is multi-dimensional because everyone has to head in one direction.

‘Common man centric’ policy

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan, under the new policy, will be shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework with the aim of ensuring the safety, security, and dignity of the citizen of Pakistan.

The policy puts economic security at the core. A stronger economy would create additional resources which would then be distributed to further bolster military and human security, Yusuf said.

The policy has been created “through a whole-of-government effort over the last seven years,” read a statement issued by the federal government.

An implementation framework has also been created and the National Security Division would review the progress in collaboration with ministries and departments.